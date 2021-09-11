Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -157.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.