Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $159,578.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.