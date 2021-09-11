Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,193 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

