Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 357 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

