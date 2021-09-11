Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 529 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,751,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after buying an additional 172,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

