Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,613,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 31,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 458,700 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

