Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

