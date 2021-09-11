STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

