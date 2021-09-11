Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

