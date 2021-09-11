Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up about 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 208,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after buying an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. 336,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.