Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases 44,701 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,011,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 630,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

NASDAQ ESXB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,010. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

