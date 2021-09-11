Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $790.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $705.71.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.11. 1,557,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

