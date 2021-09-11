Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Albertsons Companies Put Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 19,731 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average volume of 2,491 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

