Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,496 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 call options.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,214,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

