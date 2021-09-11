Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

