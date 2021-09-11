StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.70

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 35001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

