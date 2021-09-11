Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 114,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 92,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

