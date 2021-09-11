Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 9,083 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 8,147,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,185. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

