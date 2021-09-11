Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

