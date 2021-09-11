Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $86.44. 75,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

