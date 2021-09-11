Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,984 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,507,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.