Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,746,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156,328. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $169,669,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.