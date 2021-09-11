Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

