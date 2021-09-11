Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $199.72. 572,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

