Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 1,548 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1,060.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,095.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

