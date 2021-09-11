Sun Life Financial INC Acquires New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,716,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,186,000. Mister Car Wash comprises about 10.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 3.28% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.27. 500,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,112. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

