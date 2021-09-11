Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Waters were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waters by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.