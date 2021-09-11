Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in 3M were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.55. 2,230,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,135. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.