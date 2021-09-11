Sun Life Financial INC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,310 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 697,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,001. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.