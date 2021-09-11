SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00183100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,672.37 or 1.00044124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.90 or 0.07125396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00868010 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

