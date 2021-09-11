Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

