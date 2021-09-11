Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SU. TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

SU stock opened at C$23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.89. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

