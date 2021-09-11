Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $575.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

