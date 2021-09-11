SVB Leerink Comments on Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Barclays cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

