Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.94. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 29,865 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

