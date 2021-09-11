Swiss National Bank Buys 1,323,038 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,216,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,038 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Microsoft worth $7,914,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average is $263.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

