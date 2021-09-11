Swiss National Bank Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Exelixis worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

