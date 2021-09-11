Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,742 shares of company stock worth $5,366,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

