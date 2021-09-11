Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,200 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

