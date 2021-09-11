Swiss National Bank Sells 17,400 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Redfin worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.