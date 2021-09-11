Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

