Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

