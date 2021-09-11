TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

