Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $222.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

TTWO opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

