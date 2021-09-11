Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock worth $52,784,040 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.