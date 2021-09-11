Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,907. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a fifty-two week low of $146.18 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

