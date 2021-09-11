Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exponent were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.72 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

