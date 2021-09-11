Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,580. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

