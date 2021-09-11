Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $2,424,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.