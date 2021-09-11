Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $625,000 Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ashland Global were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

